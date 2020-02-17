Rider Tops Bucs in Series Finale

After the Broncs took a 7-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Bucs nearly tied the game again in the bottom of the inning. Reid Hardwick walked, Christian Maggio singled through the left side, and Alex Andronica walked to load the bases. They were unloaded in the next at-bat by Josh Asbill as his grand slam brought CSU within a run. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they were unable to bring the tying run across.