Rider Tops Bucs in Series Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern (0-4) was unable to overcome a five-run sixth inning by Rider (3-0) in a rain-shorted, 7-6 game on Sunday afternoon.
After the Broncs took a 7-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Bucs nearly tied the game again in the bottom of the inning. Reid Hardwick walked, Christian Maggio singled through the left side, and Alex Andronica walked to load the bases. They were unloaded in the next at-bat by Josh Asbill as his grand slam brought CSU within a run. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they were unable to bring the tying run across.
Rider plated five runs on three hits and an error in the sixth inning and left three on base. 12 batters came to the plate in the inning as the Broncs took a lead they wouldn't surrender.
Though Rider scored the first run of the game, a two-run double by Ryan Stoudemire put CSU in front in the third inning. The Broncs responded in the fifth inning to bring the score even again.
Alex Sachais was credited with the win for Rider. He went two and one third scoreless innings and only allowed one hit.
Connor Yoder took the loss for CSU, allowing five runs on two hits.
Joe Papeo picked up the save for Rider, throwing two thirds scoreless and allowing one hit.
News & Notes
- John Sendziak made his CSU debut on Sunday.
- Asbill's grand slam is his second career home run.
- Christian Maggio collected two hits, for his second multi-hit game in three games played.
- Stoudemire and Aldrich have reached base in three straight games.
Up Next
CSU will hit the road for the first time in the 2020 season on Tuesday when they travel to Mt. Pleasant to face College of Charleston. First pitch from Patriots Point is scheduled for 4:00pm.