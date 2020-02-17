Truck crashes into building in downtown Charleston near MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pick-up truck crashed into a building early Monday morning in downtown Charleston.
The collision happened in an area off Courtenay Drive near Bee Street where multiple police and fire crews were at the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. At least two other cars in the parking lot area of the building also appear to have been damaged. A light pole is also down in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.