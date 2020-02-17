Wet week to turn chilly by Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky, but mainly dry weather, for our Presidents Day here across the Lowcountry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The rain chance will increase significantly Tuesday and rain will continue off and on through Thursday. Highs will start mild near 70 degrees on Tuesday but a cold front will bring big changes starting Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with the temps falling in the afternoon and chilly weather expected by Thursday. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Rain should exit early Friday morning with an increase of sunshine heading into the weekend. We’ll be keeping a close eye on another round of rain that could approach the area late Sunday or Monday.