Chance of snow possible late Thur. night into Friday morning, some models suggest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some forecast models are predicting just enough of a mix of cold air and moisture to produce a brief glimpse of snow.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said we’ll have that possibility late Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday to see some snow flakes mixing with the rain.
“It’s always a race between moisture and cold air when it comes to snow here in the Lowcountry,” Walsh said." Our models are hinting at seeing a little mix or change over before ending quickly, so no accumulation is expected."
Brief flurries could be possible north of I-26 in northern Charleston County and Berkeley and Dorchester Counties extending to the North Carolina line, he said.
“The best chance is eastern and central North Carolina if you’re looking for snow,” Walsh said.
