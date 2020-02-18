Ciner Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ciner Resources LP (CINR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.2 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.
The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $49.6 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $522.8 million.
Ciner Resources shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.
