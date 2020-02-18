CJ Spiller, Todd Ellis voted into South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame

Hilton Head native Dan Driessen played for five teams in his 15-year big-league career. He is best known as a member of the Cincinnati Reds “Big Red Machine” of the 1970s. Driessen attended Michael C. Riley High (which did not have a baseball team) until his senior year. He then went to Hardeeville High which also did not have a team, but he made a name for himself as a catcher with the town team, the Hardeeville Boll Weevils. Driessen was signed by the Reds as an amateur free agent in 1969. He made his major-league debut at age 21 on June 9, 1973. In 1976, Driessen became the National League's first-ever designated hitter in a World Series. He hit .357 with five hits (including two doubles and a home run) and two walks in 16 plate appearances as the Reds swept the series for their second consecutive World Series crown. He was part of Cincinnati’s 1975 World Series-winning team in the Reds' seven-game win over the Boston Red Sox. His most productive year was in 1977 as he hit .300 with 17 home runs and a career-high 91 runs batted in along with a career-high 31 stolen bases. Driessen led all National League first basemen in fielding three times and also led the NL in walks with 93 in 1980. Driessen also played for the Montreal Expos, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals, where he played in his third World Series in 1987. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame on June 23, 2012.