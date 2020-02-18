CSX to close Berkeley County railroad crossing for emergency repairs

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CSX has announced it needs to close the Bushy Park Road railroad crossing for emergency repairs.
The crossing near Cypress Gardens Road will close Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and is set to reopen by Thursday at 5 p.m. Traffic in the area will be rerouted and signage will be in place marking detour routes.
Southern Development LLC, which is working with CSX to provide traffic control, stated there is a defect in the crossing and it must be repaired.
