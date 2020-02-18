Dorchester Co. will consider putting money toward fire safety for expanding business

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council will consider putting thousands of dollars toward fire safety for a business that's expanding.
The BID Group and Compact Equipment announced they will be expanding their facility in Dorchester County. According to Dorchester County officials, the expansion, in turn, means investing $2.8 million and creating 80 new jobs.
The company is a British Columbia-based equipment manufacturer for the forest industry. The company began production in St. George in 2013.
According to Dorchester County's Economic Development, the company is wanting to add 3,500 square feet to its existing 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The extra space will accommodate another line that will produce log and timber-handling equipment primarily used for sawmills.
But, with that extra space, the company is required to meet certain safety standards. That's where the request going before council Tuesday night comes in.
The request is to allocate $50,000 from the Economic Development Fund to the BID Group to help the company with fire protection improvements related to their planned expansion.
