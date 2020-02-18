Dustin Johnson commits to RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce the latest commitments to the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Dustin Johnson heads up an impressive list of PGA TOUR professionals that will compete in South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. This year’s tournament is being held April 13-19, 2020 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Team RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson along with Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick will be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket. Previously committed past Team RBC ambassadors include Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.
South Carolina native Johnson joined Team RBC in 2018, and competed at the RBC Heritage that year for the first time since 2009. He secured three PGA TOUR victories in 2018, including the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson has earned 20 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007, and was named 2016 PGA TOUR Player of the Year. He entered the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage with a one-stroke lead but finished the day behind champion C.T. Pan. He is currently 5th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
DeChambeau is currently ranked 16th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He carded his fifth PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. His first PGA TOUR event was at the 2016 RBC Heritage, where he finished T4 and in 2018 he finished T3. His nickname is the “Mad Scientist of Golf” because he takes a scientific approach to the game. All his irons and wedges are the same length, allowing him to perfect a more simplified swing. The California native is also known for his signature Ben Hogan style cap. It is a style that past two-time RBC Heritage champion Payne Stewart was known for wearing on the PGA TOUR.
Fitzpatrick is 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Sheffield native has earned five International victories and finished last season with two top ten finishes. This year will mark his first season as an official member of the PGA TOUR. The 25-year-old will be making his 6th start at Harbour Town Golf Links.