Dustin Johnson commits to RBC Heritage

DeChambeau is currently ranked 16th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He carded his fifth PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. His first PGA TOUR event was at the 2016 RBC Heritage, where he finished T4 and in 2018 he finished T3. His nickname is the “Mad Scientist of Golf” because he takes a scientific approach to the game. All his irons and wedges are the same length, allowing him to perfect a more simplified swing. The California native is also known for his signature Ben Hogan style cap. It is a style that past two-time RBC Heritage champion Payne Stewart was known for wearing on the PGA TOUR.