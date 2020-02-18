Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history. The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames. He was hospitalized in serious condition but his team said Newman's injuries were not life threatening.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina. Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound for the game-winner.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 1 Gamecocks to a 95-44 victory over Vanderbilt. It was South Carolina's 19th straight win overall and 12th in a row over the Commodores. Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, had her 11th game this season with double figure points and rebounds. Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson had 12 points each for South Carolina, which used a 17-0 run at the end of the opening quarter to take control. Mariella Fasoula led Vanderbilt with 11 points.
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over. The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies' run by routing UConn last Monday night. The Huskies' three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports. That makes the ACC the second power conference to back the idea, along with the Big Ten. The ACC issued a statement after holding last week's annual winter meetings that include athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and senior women's administrators from member schools. The ACC made no mention of any specific proposals. CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten proposed legislation in October allowing players in any sport to transfer without the typical requirement of sitting out a year.