IOP to consider multi-million dollar repairs to public safety building

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms leaders will consider approving millions of dollars to put toward a much-needed repair project.
The repair project to the Isle of Palms Public Safety Building has been ongoing and the city's Ways and Means Committee will consider the approval of the third phase of the project Tuesday night.
The City hired Trident Construction and Coast Architects as the design-build team to design and construct the necessary repairs to the Public Safety Building in January of 2019.
The building itself is more than a decade old and has several structural problems.
The Ways and Means Committee will consider the third phase of the contract for construction. The cost is set to be more than $5.2 million.
If approved, Isle of Palms officials say construction is scheduled to begin in March.
