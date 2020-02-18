IRS: People who make the least are more likely to be audited than anyone else

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tax day is a day everyone dreads to think about, but it’s officially less than two months away. If you claim a certain tax credit, the Internal Revenue Service admits you are more susceptible to an audit.
According to national investigative reporters at ProPublica, people who claim the “earned income tax credit” are more likely to be audited by the IRS. The average person getting that tax credit makes less than $20,000 per year.
It doesn’t surprise Thomas Spade - a certified public accountant in the Lowcountry.
“It’s free money from the government so you know the IRS is going to want to take a close look at that,” Spade said.
The earned income tax credit, or EITC, is for low to moderate-income working people and couples, particularly those with children.
The table listed below shows this year’s EITC income limits based on the number of qualifying children claimed
"The amount you get back if you claim dependents with the earned income credit is substantial," Spade said.
A volunteer coordinator with the Charleston Urban League's Income Tax Assistance program agreed, saying that's something the IRS wants to confirm.
"In some cases a person claims a child but the IRS suspects that person isn't actually living with that child... the child is living with an aunt or grandmother or somebody else," William McLellan, the VITA Coordinator with Charleston Urban League, said. "An IRS audit may pick that up."
Last year, there were 380,000 audits of taxpayers who claimed the EITC, accounting for 39% of total audits the IRS conducted.
"Up to one-third of the people audited are EITC benefits," McLellan said. "When you look at the statistics and see a little over one percent of people are audited, that's not too high. But one-third of the people audited - then that does seem high."
We decided to take a look for ourselves to see if these numbers correlate with counties in the Lowcountry. In our research, you could see the counties where people make the least have the highest rate of audits.
The top of the list is Williamsburg County with the median income reported at $32,351.00. There are an estimated 9.5 audits per 1,000 filings.
"It's not a random process," Spade said. "It's not a lottery. It's all dependent on what's reported on your tax return."
Some say it's not fair for the IRS to audit people claiming the EITC more than anyone else. But the IRS told ProPublica reporters it's just easier for their auditors.
The IRS said while it agrees auditing more wealthy taxpayers would be a good idea, without adequate funding there’s nothing it can do.
"Congress must fund and the IRS must hire and train appropriate numbers of auditors to have appropriately balanced coverage across all income levels," Charles Rettig, Commissioner for the IRS, said in a report.
Last year, $74 billion dollars was paid out to people claiming the EITC. $17 billion was later labeled or considered “improper payments.”
