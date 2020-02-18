Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two young men have been accused in the shooting death of a 17-year-old last week in North Carolina's capital city. Raleigh police say Santiago Pacheco of Wendell and James Jarquin of Zebulon are both charged with murder, while Jarquin also faces a firearms charge. Both suspects were in the Wake County Detention Center on Monday without bond. The two are accused in the death of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch. Raleigh police believe Deloatch was shot in the back near a shopping center and then ran until he collapsed. He died at a local hospital.