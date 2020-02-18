Man facing multiple charges after chase from N. Charleston to Mt. Pleasant, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say led them on a chase after deputies attempted a traffic stop Monday night.
Eric Humphries is charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension, failure to possess registration card, expired license plate, operating an uninsured vehicle and contempt of family court, according to jail records.
Deputies attempted to pull over Humphries’ vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road at just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said. The driver failed to stop and fled to Rivers Avenue and then onto I-526 eastbound, he said. The driver then took the Long Point Road exit in Mount Pleasant where a deputy deployed stop sticks on Long Point Road.
Antonio said the vehicle struck the stop stick and came to a stop on Highway 17 North near Hamlin Road where Humphries was arrested.
“During the pursuit, deputies believed that the suspect threw items out of the car in the area of Mount Pleasant,” Antonio said. He said deputies found an empty black bag and a small digital scale on the roadside, as well as numerous syringe needles inside the vehicle.
Humphries was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
