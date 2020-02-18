New apartment complex coming to Ashley River Road in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people move to the Charleston area every day, which is a number the Charleston Regional Development Alliance keeps a close eye on because of the growing need for housing.
While officials with the City of Charleston say West Ashley's growth rate is not as high as some other parts of the metro area, they say affordable housing is the most important thing for those in this area.
A new apartment complex coming to West Ashley will help fill this need.
The Bulls Creek apartments will be located off of Ashley River Rd. and Ashley Crossing Lane, right near Magwood Drive.
Designers say the complex will have an interesting shape because they designed it in a way so they won't have to remove trees.
The apartments will have about a 30-degree bend in order to be built around all of the trees on Ashley River Road.
The planning director for the City of Charleston says the building of the apartments will only call for the removal of one grand tree, meaning over 24-inches in diameter, on-site.
Officials also say there isn’t a ton of space, but they expect the apartment complex to be four-stories with parking on the ground level.
It’ll have 57 units, ranging from one to three bedrooms, which could house up to 120 total residents.
The apartments are being developed by a private developer but can be expected to look pretty similar to the surrounding apartments, like Plantation Oaks Apartments and Planters Trace Apartments.
Right now it’s unclear what the cost of rent will be for the Bulls Creek Apartments.
However, the City of Charleston planning director said there will be limits on how high the rent can go for all of the units coming here.
The Bulls Creek apartments will be presented to the Design Review Board for the first time Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
After the Design Review Board meeting, the apartments will have two more hearings before construction begins. The planning director told me the earliest we could see construction break ground for the Bulls Creek Apartments is eight months.
