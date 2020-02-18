New Miss Charleston, Mount Pleasant titleholders crowned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more ladies will be representing the Lowcountry at the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competition this summer.
The Miss Charleston and Miss Mount Pleasant Scholarship and Teen Competition took place at the Queen Street Playhouse on Sunday night.
The new title holders are as follows:
- Miss Charleston - Christina Grace Harding
- Miss Mt. Pleasant - Carson King
- Miss Charleston Teen - Julia Hudson
- Miss Mt. Pleasant Teen - Emily Danielski
Sunday's pageant marked the first time a Miss Charleston was crowned since 2013.
In addition to representing the community the new titleholders will advance to the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competitions in Columbia in June.
Organizers say local titleholders will have the opportunity to serve the community through their social impact platform of choice and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships at the state level.
For more information about Miss South Carolina, visit miss-sc.org.
