No. 13 Auburn looks to extend streak vs Georgia

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30.2 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.