North Charleston to present 10-year comprehensive plan

The median household income in North Charleston sits 30% below the regional median income. City leaders say this leaves many in the area what they called ”house burdened,” which means homeowners and renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. City leaders say based on the information they compiled, the majority of households in North Charleston have an average income of $39,000. This means the majority of households can not afford to spend more than $1,000 per month on housing. But the city proposes the price will come down if there are more units available.