Police searching for vehicle involved in assault with BB gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance photos of an SUV they say was involved in an assault involving a BB gun earlier this month.
The incident happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Sumter Street and Orrs Court, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
The victim said he was walking on Sumter Street when the vehicle drove by and shot the victim several times with a BB gun.
Police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a black GMC Yukon Denali XL with chrome rims.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
