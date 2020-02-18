Police searching for vehicle involved in assault with BB gun

Police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a black GMC Yukon Denali XL with chrome rims. (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | February 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:28 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance photos of an SUV they say was involved in an assault involving a BB gun earlier this month.

The incident happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Sumter Street and Orrs Court, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police released two surveillance images of a black SUV they're looking for in connection with an assault involving a BB gun on Feb. 8 (Source: Charleston Police Department)

The victim said he was walking on Sumter Street when the vehicle drove by and shot the victim several times with a BB gun.

Police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a black GMC Yukon Denali XL with chrome rims.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

