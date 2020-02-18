Santee Cooper to continue releasing water from dam on Lake Marion at least through Wednesday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday marks four days since roads and some homes in Georgetown County flooded.
Santee Cooper says it is releasing water from the Santee Dam on Lake Marion following heavy rainfall in the other parts of the state.
As a result, the water has traveled through the river system and is impacting people who live in Georgetown County.
Santee Cooper says it plans to continue releasing water from the dam through at least Wednesday.
Resident, Jimmy Small, who lives on Demarka Drive says the water has gone done a foot and a half since yesterday, but his yard still looks like a lake. Some of that water was in his home.
"We're just trying to get where we can start get the floors dried out," Small said.
He's say he lives about 500 yards from the river.
Santee Cooper officials say they are still releasing water from the Santee Dam on Lake Marion and they are monitoring the rain and the weather.
Small is waiting for the flooding to go down before making repairs.
