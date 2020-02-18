School board member defends decision to take mic from speaker at community meeting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Board member Kevin Hollinshead defended his decision to take the microphone from a speaker who he said swore at a community meeting on Monday night.
“They were gracious enough to open their doors up. We have to respect the church,” Hollinshead said. “I was raised in the church in the house of God, and you don’t belliger God’s house. That’s the bottom line.”
During the heated exchange inside the Church of Christ on Azalea Drive in North Charleston, Hollinshead took the microphone from community activist Elvin Speights who was voicing his opposition to a bill that looks to drastically change how school board members are elected.
“It was insulting," Speights said on Monday night. “If you weren’t speaking what they wanted to hear, just the same way they want to do with the school board... you’re put out.”
They were among dozens of community members who attended the two-hour meeting that was focused on a bill that would put all the school board members up for re-election this November.
The bill passed unanimously in the House last month and has now been introduced into the Senate. It would also make board members run within the same district lines as their county council member rather than the current at-large positions. Four of the of them are not up for re-election until 2022.
The meeting was organized by a number of Charleston County parents and Hollinshead. State Reps. Marvin Pendarvis and Lin Bennett were also there.
“I would like to know the school board member I could go to,” Louis Smith said. “If one of my children were acting up or acted up or I had issues, I would like someone who is in that district, that lives in that district that understands me.”
Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green said she supports the legislation and said it would help protect schools in her area.
“God, please forgive me. I said, ‘Hell no.' You all are not going to ever close another school in district one,” Green said. “We are going to have to stand tall and really do what we say and say what we do and do it. Single-member districts is the word out now, so let’s do it.”
Organizers announced they plan to hold another meeting sometime in the next couple weeks.
“We had a lot of concerned citizens there,” Hollinshead said. “It’s a work in progress. We have some people who are very passionate, very concerned, but some were off base.”
