Still no answers for Moncks Corner family two years after man’s disappearance

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner family is asking for closure, just days before the two-year anniversary of a loved one’s disappearance.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen at a gas station on Feb. 21, 2018.
Officials say there have been no recent developments in his disappearance and this is still an open case to the agency.
His mother, Felicia Pettigrew, believes someone has killed him and no one is coming forward.
“I know my son was killed," she said."Tyreek is not the type of person that just goes away and doesn’t try to contact me, his grandma, or his uncle."
Tyreek was described as a fun, lovable person.
He would’ve turned 22 this year.
Last year, his family honored Tyreek’s memory during the one year anniversary of his disappearance with a balloon release. The family hoped it would help the community remember him and maybe they would be one step closer to finding out what happened.
This year, his mother is unsure she can go through that pain again.
“It is hard for me, my family, my friends, and I want anyone who knows anything to talk,” Pettigrew said. “I just want to know what happened to him. Let me go on with my life.”
If you have any information about Tyreek, you can call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4465.
