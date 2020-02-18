Surprise assembly held at Lowcountry elementary school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 300 students and staff members at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary filled the cafeteria on Tuesday morning for a surprise.
Family members of the late Matilda Dunston, known as Tilly, were told they were invited to the school for a tour, but did not expect a dedication ceremony. Students from the school’s chorus performed a few songs and former teachers, principals and family members spoke about Dunston’s legacy.
“My mother was an inspiration," Dunston’s daughter, Judy Dunston Epps, said. “She was a loving person, firm but fair, and we just grew up in a great home, a great neighborhood."
Epps also served as an educator for 50 years in the Lowcountry.
“She showed the love for children she always had and passed it to us,” Epps added.
In addition, the school’s former cafeteria manager, Dorthy Elaine Groover, was honored. Her family and friends also spoke about the legacy she left at Dunston Elementary School.
Dunston was a lifelong educator, the principal of Remount Road Elementary School and the Superintendent of Charleston County School ‘s Cooper River District 4. In 1992, Dunston was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor bestowed by the State of South Carolina for her outstanding commitment to community service.
