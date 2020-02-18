UNCG looks to extend streak vs Wofford

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.8 percent of the 221 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 44 over the last five games. He's also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.