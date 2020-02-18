Wet and chilly end to the week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is expected over the next couple of days as cold weather gets ready to move into the Lowcountry! Showers are possible today with a cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Another round of showers are expected Wednesday as a cold front slides through the area. This front will cause the temperatures to drop from the 60s around noon into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. There will likely be a break in the rain Wednesday afternoon and night before another round of rain develops on Thursday. Expect a wet, chilly and breezy day on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Thursday night as this moisture begins to exit off of our coast. Right now, it appears that the best chance for any wintry precipitation will be just to our north from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee up into North Carolina. There is a lot of uncertainty over where the wintry weather will set up so stay updated over the next couple of days!