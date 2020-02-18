You (Helped) Pay For It: New Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend is the final milestone for MUSC’s new Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital downtown.
It officially opens Saturday morning as employees and crews work to move everything from the old hospital into the new one.
MUSC says it's the only level 4 NICU in the state.
Throughout its 11 stories, the hospital has more than 250 beds, 27 pediatric specialists and two entire floors dedicated to kids with heart problems and cancer or blood diseases.
Teenage patient Tymia McCullough is in the hospital for sickle cell treatment anywhere from a week to a month at a time. "My favorite thing that's going to be in the new hospital and not in the old hospital has to be the eating outside area because not only do we get to enjoy our meals in our room -our nice big rooms- but also outside to see the nice view," she said.
The total cost of the new hospital and women's pavilion was $389 million.
$35,750,000 came from state funding, roughly 9%.
MUSC tells us that as of February 3, they totaled more than $149 million in donations, covering 38% of the total cost.
The remaining $204 million will be financed, the hospital's spokesperson said.
The opening date last year was pushed back for permit issues.
MUSC noted that the 40 months of construction gave jobs to more than 4,000 workers. Half of that work - done by small, women, and minority - owned businesses.
The official opening is now set for Saturday, February 22nd 2020.
