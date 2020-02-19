Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old boy
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Authorities are looking for Jabari Richardson. (Source: BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:29 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Authorities are looking for Jabari Richardson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Richardson was last seen in the 1000 block of Brokinrich Road off of Cainhoy Road.

A report states that Richardson was involved in an auto accident and could be disoriented from the wreck.

“He was last seen wearing only a red t-shirt and socks,” BCSO officials said."Richardson is approximately 6′02 and 230 pounds. He has a laceration to his bottom lip."

If you know Richardson’s whereabouts you are urged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.