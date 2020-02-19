Cold, wet and breezy stretch ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wet and cloudy conditions will continue again today here across the Lowcountry with temperatures turning colder over the next 24 hours. A cold front will move through midday dropping the temperatures from the 60s into the 50s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the 40s overnight and we’ll stay there throughout the day on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible through this afternoon with a lull in the rain likely tonight. Rain will redevelop Thursday morning with widespread steady rain expected on Thursday. It will be breezy throughout the day with wind chills in the 30s. The air will likely not be cold enough to produce snow until the moisture moves out of here Thursday night. One or two wet snowflakes are possible north of I-26 as the rain comes to an end. Accumulating snow is possible farther north across North Carolina.