Colleton County School Board appoints interim superintendent

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint John Tindal as interim superintendent during a board meeting on Tuesday.
Tindal will begin working in his new position on Monday.
This comes after former superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster resigned from the role earlier this month.
The school board said Foster signed a separation agreement. Foster said he was leaving the position to pursue other career opportunities.
According to the district, Tindal has over forty years of education experience and degrees from Morris College and Winthrop University.
“He has worked as a teacher, principal, and associate superintendent in districts across South Carolina,” CCSD officials said."He has previously held superintendent positions in Allendale and Clarendon County school districts."
The school district released the following additional information:
In addition to his service as an educator, he has served as a member and Chairman of the South Carolina State Board of Education and the Marlboro County Board of Education. When Tindal was elected Chairman of the MCBE, he became the first AfricanAmerican elected to a county-wide office in Marlboro County. He has also held leadership positions in the South Carolina Superintendents Association and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
Members of the public will be able to meet Tindal during a “Meet and Greet” event held in the boardroom at the School District Administrative Offices (500 Forest Circle, Walterboro) on Sunday, February 23 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. We hope that all of our stakeholders will join us in welcoming Tindal to our district!
