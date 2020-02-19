DD2 proposals to relieve overcrowding could affect more than 250 elementary students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is looking into multiple plans to relieve overcrowding, including possible reassignments of students at Pye and Fort Dorchester Elementary schools.
Wednesday, the district is talking with parents about proposals to possibly reassign approximately 157 Pye Elementary to Sires Elementary School and Oakbrook Elementary School.
Students in Brookhaven, Honey Ridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood and Cooper’s Ridge neighborhoods will move to Sires Elementary.
Elementary students in Grand Oaks Preserve and Avenue of the Oaks neighborhoods will go to Oakbrook Elementary School.
The district is also looking at moving 100 Fort Dorchester Elementary students to Eagle Nest Elementary.
Neighborhoods affected are Cedar Grove and area apartments.
These changes could come as soon as the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a district release, the proposed changes will move students to schools with more classroom space and create more efficient bus routes.
Parents and guardians are invited to attend Wednesday's meeting at 6 pm at Fort Dorchester Elementary School. Another meeting will take place on February 27 at Pye Elementary School before open houses at Sires, Eagle Nest and Oakbrook in early March.
Fifth-grade students may remain at their current school for the next academic year as long as parents provide transportation to and from school.
