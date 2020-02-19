Deputies seek info in 2018 shooting that killed man who was on his way to work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help for information on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 50-year-old man who was on his way to work.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in 2018.
“This man was minding his own business going to work that morning when someone fired a shot into the back of his truck,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The shooter should know he should keep looking over his shoulder because we’ll get to you eventually. We don’t stop.”
Ravenell said that on the morning of Dec. 16, 2018, Darrell Bennett was found inside his truck with what was later determined to be a gunshot wound.
“The Elloree man was traveling east on Old Number Six Highway near its junction with the County Line road when a shot went through the tailgate of his truck before striking Bennett,” OCSO officials said."Bennett’s vehicle traveled off the roadway before overturning near a wood line where a passerby notified authorities just after 7 a.m."
Deputies say the last known location of Bennett prior to the shooting was around 5:30 a.m. at the Hot Spot convenience store in Eutawville.
“As was common, Bennett would send his girlfriend a text letting her know he had reached the business, according to the report,” OCSO officials said.
If anyone has any information on Bennett or the incident, you are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.