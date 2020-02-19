Dog found with wire around muzzle couldn’t be saved, vet team says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chocolate lab named Gracie is back in Evansville, waiting to be with her family for the final moments of her life.
Evansville based animal rescue “It Takes a Village” shared her picture on their Facebook page.
They say she was found in Knox County Sunday night and volunteers worked to get her to an emergency vet.
Rescue organizers said her prognosis wasn’t good. They say it looked like there is no blood circulation in her muzzle, which means that her skin below the area where the wire was will likely rot away.
They shared an update late Tuesday morning that the dog is being treated at Blue Pearl in Louisville.
In a Facebook post, “It Takes a Village” says they received a call from the dog’s family who identified the dog as 7-year-old Gracie. The family says they saw her on social media thanks to everyone who shared the post.
Gracie’s family told “It Takes a Village” that she was rabbit hunting last week when she ran off and didn’t return.
After being examined by a specialist at Blue Pearl, they confirmed that the damage was too extensive and they would have to remove too much of Gracie’s muzzle.
The post goes on to say that Gracie would have a poor quality of life and would have had to be tube fed for the rest of her life along with have to have her amputated.
The vet team says they couldn’t save her. They were able to bring Gracie back to Evansville to be with her family for the final moments of her life.
