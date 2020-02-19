4-Goal Second Sends Stingrays Past Swamp Rabbits

But the Stingrays responded 31 seconds later when forward Alec Marsh, who signed with the team earlier in the day, scored his first ECHL goal on his first shift and first shot on goal with South Carolina. Marsh came down the left wing and looked for a pass in front to his linemate Cam Askew, but it got blocked. He then got control of the puck back and waited out goaltender Jeremy Helvig before wristing a shot into the net. The tally evened the game at 1-1 and came with assists from Askew and defender Tariq Hammond.