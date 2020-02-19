Hate crime investigation underway after restaurant vandalized with racist graffiti

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A hate crime investigation is underway after racist graffiti was found on the walls of an African-American-owned restaurant in Orangeburg.
Vandals spray-painted the letters KKK, the numbers 666, and what appeared to be an upside down cross on multiple parts of Cloud 9. It’s a restaurant located in the heart of the city.
“The pictures didn’t do it justice," the restaurant’s co-owner Dean Gillespie said. "Once I got here and drove up and saw it, that’s when the emotions came. That’s when I felt the hate and the ignorance that was put on our building.”
The graffiti was first seen by Orangeburg public safety officers on Sunday night just before midnight. They then reached out to the building’s owners, brothers Dean and Aaron Gillespie.
“These three symbols are known to be associated with anti-Black hate groups and appeared to be displayed in that manner on the building,” the incident report stated. “All of the symbols were made using black spray paint and it was dry to the touch.”
Officers also found some form of graffiti on all four sides of the building.
“We grew up here all our lives. We’ve never had anything like this done to us. We’ve never seen anything like this done," Aaron said. "I’m not ready to say [hate crime]. I have a little too much faith in Orangeburg. I’m not ready to say that yet.”
Within hours, community support started pouring, the brothers said. Many came out and helped them paint the building.
“What the community saw was a literal stain, and they came here and helped clean it up," Dean said. “Everyone came out just to pitch a hand and say, ‘Hey. We support you guys. We respect what you do, and we’re not going to let an act of cowardice stop you guys or stop this community.’"
Aaron also had a message for those who did this.
“Thank you," he said. "You brought Orangeburg out. You reassured us that we are still a loving community, and when it’s time to help, we have action not just words.”
