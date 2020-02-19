Joe Call steps down as head coach at Summerville

“Our football program, and all of Summerville High School for that matter, have been extremely fortunate over the last 17 years to have Joe Call as part of our school family as a teacher, assistant coach, head coach and mentor to hundreds of Green Wave,” Rutherford said. “In the last five years in particular, Joe displayed strong leadership and tenacity in taking over the program from his grandfather, the legendary John McKissick. I personally wish Joe and his family well in the next chapter of their life. Joe Call will always be a Green Wave.”