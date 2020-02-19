Joe Call steps down as head coach at Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joe Call, who served as the head football coach at Summerville High for 5 seasons after replacing his grandfather, the legendary John McKissick, resigned as the Green Wave’s head coach on Wednesday morning.
Call took over as the teams interim coach in 2015 after McKissick resigned earlier that year. After a rocky 1st season, he was named the full-time head coach and helped lead the team to the Lower State finals in 5-A in 2018. Overall he’d put together a record of 37-24.
Call played for the Green Wave when he was in high school and would go on to play at The Citadel. He’d return to Summerville and served as an assistant under McKissick.
In a statement, Call said “This is a personal decision...Summerville is and always will be my hometown”
Summerville AD Brion Rutherford released a statement on social media thanking Call for his time.
“Our football program, and all of Summerville High School for that matter, have been extremely fortunate over the last 17 years to have Joe Call as part of our school family as a teacher, assistant coach, head coach and mentor to hundreds of Green Wave,” Rutherford said. “In the last five years in particular, Joe displayed strong leadership and tenacity in taking over the program from his grandfather, the legendary John McKissick. I personally wish Joe and his family well in the next chapter of their life. Joe Call will always be a Green Wave.”
Rutherford would go on to say they will begin a vigorous search for the school’s next head coach.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.