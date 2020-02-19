Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia House plan shifts money to lawmakers' priorities
ATLANTA (AP) — Budget writers in Georgia's House want to preserve money for priorities including mental health, public defenders and agricultural research. Overall spending won't rise above the cuts proposed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. But the House Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday to shift tens of millions to protect programs favored by lawmakers. The document makes midyear changes to Georgia's current state budget, which will spend more than $27 billion in state money and billions more in federal money by June 30. The full House is scheduled to debate the plan Wednesday. Lawmakers grabbed money from other places to shore up their priorities.
SPECIAL ELECTION-PRIMARIES
GA special elections may get primaries, but not this year
ATLANTA (AP) — A proposal to change Georgia election law to require party primaries before certain special elections has been amended so that it wouldn’t take effect until 2021. That’s good news for recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is running to defend her seat in a free-for-all special election on Nov. 3. House Bill 757 was approved by the state House Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday. Loeffler’s race won’t be filtered by party primaries and all candidates will share the November ballot. A previous version of the bill would have required party primaries in May, giving Loeffler less time to build her record.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Water levels are dropping but more rain is coming for parts of the flood-ravaged South, prolonging the misery in neighborhoods with long clean-ups ahead. Hard-hit central Mississippi was under a flash flood watch Tuesday. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2 inches — with higher amounts possible in some spots — were expected to fall in a short amount of time. Forecasters say that could worsen ongoing river flooding in the region. The national Weather Prediction Center says the threat of heavy rain Tuesday will be greatest across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
MISSING STUDENT-BODY FOUND
Georgia student's body found; last spoke to dad Feb. 14
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says authorities in central Georgia have found the body of a 23-year-old university student who had been missing since Feb. 14. The agency tells news outlets that Anitra Gunn's body was found in Crawford County, near the Peach County line. Police checked her apartment after she failed to answer friends' calls and texts. Authorities said there were no signs of a struggle, but her car was found in a neighbor's yard with its bumper missing. Her father, Christopher Gunn, has told news outlets that he last spoke with his daughter to wish her a happy Valentine's day.
COFFEE SHOP EXPLOSION
Utility to pay $347,000 in Georgia coffee shop explosion
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A gas utility and state regulators have reached a proposed $347,000 settlement stemming from a 2018 explosion that destroyed a coffee shop in rural south Georgia. WALB-TV reports the Georgia Public Service Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the deal with Atlanta Gas Light. Regulators found the utility committed several violations before and after a gas explosion demolished The Coffee Corner in Homerville on Aug. 17, 2018. Three women inside the coffee shop suffered serious injuries. Investigators found a crew installing fiber optic cable drilled into a natural gas line, and gas leaked into the business through a sewer line. The company admits no wrongdoing.
TEACHER PENSION CHANGES-GEORGIA
Teacher pension changes sputter in Georgia legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would cut some retirement benefits for Georgia public school teachers is sputtering. House Retirement Committee Chairman Tommy Benton says he's not sure what will happen next with House Bill 109. On Tuesday, he asked committee members not to vote on it. The Republican from Jefferson said he's getting pressure not to pursue the bill. Benton wants to change how cost-of-living increases are calculated to slightly decrease benefits over time. He also wants to limit how much sick leave retiring teachers can cash in to increase pensions. Earlier this month Benton dropped major parts of his original proposal.
MISSING HIKER-APPALACHIAN TRAIL
Search continues for Georgia hiker near Appalachian Trail
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a hiker who went missing at least four days ago along the Appalachian Trail. Eddie Noonkester began a “thru-hike” Friday onto the Appalachian Approach Trail in northern Georgia. Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services said Monday they were searching for Noonkester who had since become disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency. The agency says Noonkester may have wandered off the trail and toward surrounding National Forest property. He was still missing as of Tuesday. The agency says the terrain where Noonkester may be is difficult to navigate.
STEPMOTHER DEATH
Georgia man charged with murder in stepmother's death
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police have charged an 18-year-old man in the death of his stepmother, accusing him of pushing her down a flight of stairs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Austin Perot faces one count of murder after a Feb. 8 domestic altercation at a Marietta home. Arrest warrants accuse Perot of assaulting his stepmother, Malgorzata Bozek, by shoving her down the stairs. Cobb County police say Bozek suffered multiple skull fractures from the fall and was pronounced dead Feb. 9. Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Bozek’s death.