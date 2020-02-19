Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a hiker who went missing at least four days ago along the Appalachian Trail. Eddie Noonkester began a “thru-hike” Friday onto the Appalachian Approach Trail in northern Georgia. Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services said Monday they were searching for Noonkester who had since become disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency. The agency says Noonkester may have wandered off the trail and toward surrounding National Forest property. He was still missing as of Tuesday. The agency says the terrain where Noonkester may be is difficult to navigate.