Longwood seeks revenge on USC Upstate

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Everette Hammond is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Complementing Hammond is Tommy Bruner, who is maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Lancers have been led by Juan Munoz, who is averaging 10.8 points.MIGHTY MUNOZ: Munoz has connected on 37.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 79 percent of his foul shots this season.