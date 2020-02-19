Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
3-A 1st round
Bishop England 84, Loris 52 - Daniel Brooks and Jack Rider each had 20 points to lead the Bishops to the win. They’ll host May River in round 2 on Friday.
1-A 1st round
Baptist Hill 91, Green Sea Floyds 37 - The Bobcats will head to Scott’s Branch for round 2 on Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5-A 1st round
Goose Creek 58, South Florence 36 - Aniyah Oliver had 21 points and the Gators advance to round 2. They’ll host Ashley Ridge on Friday night.
Ashley Ridge 68, Spring Valley 48 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Goose Creek on Friday for round 2
James Island 51, Lexington 45 - The Trojans pull off the upset of #1 seed Lexington with Augusta Dixon leading the way with 19 points. James Island will travel to Berkeley for round 2.
Berkeley 36, West Florence 34 - The Stags will host James Island in round 2 on Friday
River Bluff 61, R.B. Stall 59
Carolina Forest 51, Cane Bay 39
Summerville 57, White Knoll 36 - The Green Wave will host Wando on Friday in round 2
Wando 67, Socastee 40 - The Warriors will head to Summerville for round 2.
2-A 1st round
Woodland 48, Carvers Bay 46
Latta 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27
North Charleston 40, Eau Claire 33
Philip Simmons 56, Allendale-Fairfax 21
