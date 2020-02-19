Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)
Source: Pixabay (Source: Pixabay)
February 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:20 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

3-A 1st round

Bishop England 84, Loris 52 - Daniel Brooks and Jack Rider each had 20 points to lead the Bishops to the win. They’ll host May River in round 2 on Friday.

1-A 1st round

Baptist Hill 91, Green Sea Floyds 37 - The Bobcats will head to Scott’s Branch for round 2 on Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A 1st round

Goose Creek 58, South Florence 36 - Aniyah Oliver had 21 points and the Gators advance to round 2. They’ll host Ashley Ridge on Friday night.

Ashley Ridge 68, Spring Valley 48 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Goose Creek on Friday for round 2

James Island 51, Lexington 45 - The Trojans pull off the upset of #1 seed Lexington with Augusta Dixon leading the way with 19 points. James Island will travel to Berkeley for round 2.

Berkeley 36, West Florence 34 - The Stags will host James Island in round 2 on Friday

River Bluff 61, R.B. Stall 59

Carolina Forest 51, Cane Bay 39

Summerville 57, White Knoll 36 - The Green Wave will host Wando on Friday in round 2

Wando 67, Socastee 40 - The Warriors will head to Summerville for round 2.

2-A 1st round

Woodland 48, Carvers Bay 46

Latta 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27

North Charleston 40, Eau Claire 33

Philip Simmons 56, Allendale-Fairfax 21

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.