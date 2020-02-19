Man transported to hospital following shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Charleston sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night.
Charleston police say it happened at the 800 block of Rutledge Avenue. The victim was transported to MUSC.
CPD officials say dispatch operators received the initial call about the incident at 7:25 p.m.
Charles Francis with Charleston police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty CPD central detective.
