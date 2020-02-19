New Harris Teeter opens in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a one week delay, a new Harris Teeter opened in West Ashley on Wednesday morning.
Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg was on-hand to help cut the ribbon and officially open the new grocery store off Bees Ferry Road just after 8 a.m.
“Harris Teeter is thrilled to introduce the Charleston community to their brand new Harris Teeter,” Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter said. “Our shoppers will experience the same World Class service they have come to know and expect from their Harris Teeter.”
Harris Teeter officials state the store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight.
Harris Teeter is just one store out of more than a dozen coming to the new shopping center off of Bees Ferry Road.
According to Vitre Stephens, the Senior Vice President for Avison Young, 90 percent of the spaces are already leased.
