Police: 50 iPhones, 15 iPads taken during armed robbery at N. Charleston T-Mobile store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say suspects got away with 50 iPhones, 15 iPads and $1,500 in cash during an armed robbery late Tuesday night at a T-Mobile store.
Officers responded to the store around 10:54 p.m. to speak with the victim. He told officers that he locked up the store around 9:40 p.m. and went home. He was then approached at his house by a man who told him to get into a car at gunpoint.
The victim told officers the suspects then drove him back to the T-Mobile store and told him they had been watching the store for two days and knew he had the keys and passcode.
Once back at the store, one of the suspects put on a mask and rubber gloves before telling the victim to open the back door and turn the alarm off, according to the incident report.
The victim said the suspects got away in an unknown direction with the 50 iPhones, eight apple watches, 15 iPads and $1,500 in cash. Officers submitted several items inside the store to evidence.
