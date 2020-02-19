Shots fired in N. Charleston Waffle House parking lot, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to the parking lot of a Waffle House in North Charleston early Wednesday where shots were fired
A grey car in the parking lot of the restaurant on Dorchester Road near Appian Way had its window broken out by gunfire around 4 a.m.
Employees at the scene said they believe a customer came back and fired shots at a car in the parking lot.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
