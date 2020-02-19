Shots fired in N. Charleston Waffle House parking lot, police say

Shots were reportedly fired in a Waffle House parking lot Wednesday morning. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 19, 2020 at 4:44 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:52 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to the parking lot of a Waffle House in North Charleston early Wednesday where shots were fired

A grey car in the parking lot of the restaurant on Dorchester Road near Appian Way had its window broken out by gunfire around 4 a.m.

Employees at the scene said they believe a customer came back and fired shots at a car in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.

