Woman wanted for armed robbery in Va. taken into custody in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman wanted for armed robbery in Virginia has been taken into custody after police surrounded an apartment in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities arrested Aquillia Lee Johnson who is wanted by the Norfolk Police Department for armed robbery, two counts of malicious wounding and abduction.
Police officers responded to the Spanish Oaks Apartments on 1515 Ashley Hall Road for a possible barricaded armed robbery suspect.
CPD officials say Charleston County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for an armed robbery suspect wanted by the Norfolk Police Department when the incident occurred.
A SWAT team was deployed, and adjacent apartments were evacuated.
