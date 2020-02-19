Report: Man pistol-whipped, robbed at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was pistol-whipped at an apartment complex in North Charleston Tuesday night as he tried to meet a woman he had been messaging on Facebook, according to North Charleston police.
Officers arrived at the S&R Mart in the 7600 block of Dorchester Road for a robbery. The victim told police that three men robbed and pistol-whipped him when he went to the apartments on Lowell to meet a girl named “Diamond” that had been messaging on Facebook.
According to the report, he arrived at the building and a man approached his car asking if he was there to see Diamond. The man replied yes and led him to the door at the rear of the apartment building where the incident happened, according to the report.
He then ran across the street to the convenience store to call 911, the report stated.
The victim refused treatment to the hospital.
