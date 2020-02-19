With revitalization efforts underway, City of Hanahan applies for HGTV show

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Hanahan posted on Facebook that the city is vying for spot on a new HGTV series that looks for small towns to take over and renovate.
HGTV launched a nationwide call to find towns that it could help in its show, “Home Town Takeover.”
“The City of Hanahan continues efforts to revitalize our downtown area,” Mayor Christie Rainwater wrote in a Facebook post along with the town’s submission video. “The heart of Hanahan is beautiful, and we are hopeful that our outside will soon reflect our inside. Thank you to the many volunteers who helped tell our story through this video.”
If selected for the show, HGTV says the town can expect the rehab of multiple individual family homes and revitalization of public spaces like parks, restaurants and outdoor recreation areas.
City Administrator Mike Cochran says they would like the renovations to focus on Yeaman’s Hall Road, the city’s main street. He says there’s a lot of redevelopment opportunities.
“What we want to be able to do is have someone like HGTV come in and what they do for a house, is what they could do for our downtown area that would really really give it a boost,” Cochran said.
Cochran says Hanahan has spent millions of dollars on improvements. He says you can't see a lot of it because it's mostly underground.
"[The city is] improving the water and the roadway and the infrastructure," Cochran said. "The power lines are being buried as we speak and once that happens we are going to change the street lights and it's going to change the aesthetic of the downtown area and we added sidewalks."
However, he says they still have great businesses with old buildings in the area that they would like to be renovated.
"I moved here to raise my children here and so I really care about Hanahan," Cochran said.
Some other projects underway in the city include a food truck lot to give residents more food options and a 53-acre park.
Cochran says they are looking to bring in more mix-use development with apartments, restaurants and other businesses.
“The cool thing with Hanahan it’s small-town America, we’re 27,000 people,” Cochran said. “You go to the ball fields you know everybody and it’s just a great community.”
The six-episode series is expected to air on HGTV next year. It’s not clear when Hanahan will find out if they are selected.
