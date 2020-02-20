Aerie: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (AP) _ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the North Carolina, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.21. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.9 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $199.6 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.9 million.
Aerie expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million.
Aerie shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.89, a drop of 50% in the last 12 months.
