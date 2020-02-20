Two people transported to the hospital following I-526 accident at Savannah Hwy. exit

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following an accident on I-526 at the Savannah Highway exit Thursday afternoon.
Traffic along I-526 westbound lanes is slow going following the accident, according to the latest SCDOT information.
Motorists said it appeared that there were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Pictures showed one car was overturned.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the accident at 2:34 p.m.
