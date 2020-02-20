Authorities look for person accused of stealing fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary

Authorities look for person accused of stealing fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary
By WMBF News Staff | February 20, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 12:12 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who reportedly stole fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary School last weekend.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened in the early-morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 16.

Investigators have released images of a suspect.

Authorities are searching for a person accused of stealing fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary.
Authorities are searching for a person accused of stealing fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.