Berkeley Co. deputies searching for woman caught on camera stealing package

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on camera stealing a package from a porch.
It happened on Thursday at 12:08 p.m. at a home in the Foxbank Plantation neighborhood in the Moncks Corner area.
Investigators say the suspect was seen on a doorbell camera stealing the package.
BCSO officials describe the suspect as a woman, 60 years old, and wearing a blonde curly wig with grey sweatpants, a grey t-shirt and grey striped jacket.
“The female was seen driving an older white Ford Explorer with tinted windows and aftermarket rims,” BCSO officials said.
If you have any information on the identity of this porch pirate, you are urged to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4412.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.